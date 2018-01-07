Appearance change catches police's eye

THE change of appearance of a group of teenagers triggered Bundaberg police to investigate.

About 3.30am on Friday police were patrolling Bourbong St, Bundaberg West, when they saw the group leave a business.

A short time later the appearance of two of the teenagers had noticeably changed.

It is alleged property was stolen from the business, and police issued a notice to appear to a 16-year-old Bundaberg South youth and a 17-year-old Walkervale teenager in relation to a stealing offence.

The 17-year-old is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 22.