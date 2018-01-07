Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Appearance change catches police's eye

THE change of appearance of a group of teenagers triggered Bundaberg police to investigate.
THE change of appearance of a group of teenagers triggered Bundaberg police to investigate. Mike Knott BUN090216POLICE1
Emma Reid
by

THE change of appearance of a group of teenagers triggered Bundaberg police to investigate.

About 3.30am on Friday police were patrolling Bourbong St, Bundaberg West, when they saw the group leave a business.

A short time later the appearance of two of the teenagers had noticeably changed.

It is alleged property was stolen from the business, and police issued a notice to appear to a 16-year-old Bundaberg South youth and a 17-year-old Walkervale teenager in relation to a stealing offence.

The 17-year-old is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 22.

Topics:  bourbong st bundaberg bundaberg south court crime police queensland police service walkervale

Bundaberg News Mail
Lone Star soon to open in the Rum City

Lone Star soon to open in the Rum City

WHISPERS around the Rum City are that it's almost time to put on your stretchy pants and head west as Lone Star is about to open.

Tourist wants to speak to others who saw 'croc' in river

WHAT LURKS BENEATH: A tourist says he thought he saw a croc, but on closer inspection, it was a lungfish.

'All I saw at first was the mouth'

Woman allegedly caught with knife on Targo Street

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Weapons Act charge for woman

Daughter upset over care levels at facility

COMPLAINT: The woman's daughter says her mother is served poor food and not kept clean.

Claims 92-year-old left without water

Local Partners