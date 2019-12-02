Menu
Researchers at UNSW Sydney have discovered a novel way to turn banana plantation waste into packaging material that is not only biodegradable, but also recyclable.
Appealing new idea for banana-based bags

Zizi Averill
2nd Dec 2019 4:00 AM | Updated: 5:50 AM
PACKAGING made from agricultural waste may sound bananas, but researchers have discovered a way that could solve two industrial waste problems in one.

Associate Professor Jayashree Arcot said only 12 per cent of the plant was used by the industry - the fruit - while the rest was discarded after harvest.

By taking the layered, fleshy trunk of the plant, drying it into a powder and then processing it into a product similar to baking paper, she said the final product could be used for shopping bags or meat and fruit trays.

