Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Appeal over wild street brawl on town's main street

12th Dec 2018 4:10 PM

POLICE investigating a brawl involving up to 30 people are appealing for help from the public.

The incident occurred in Haly St in Kingaroy about 1.15am Saturday.

Several fights broke out outside a licensed venue involving up to 30 people.

A Kingaroy man, 25, suffered a serious head injury and another man, 36, suffered a fractured cheekbone.

A Hodgeleigh man, 46, also suffered a fractured cheekbone.

Investigations are continuing to identify everyone involved, and anyone in the area who may have witnessed or recorded the incident on mobile phones, or who have dash cam, are urged to phone police.

kingaroy kingaroy police street brawl
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Builder collapse leaves $700,000 mess

    premium_icon Builder collapse leaves $700,000 mess

    Business TRADIES, contractors and Bundaberg Regional Council are among those owed a combined total of more than $700,000 by a building company that has gone belly-up.

    • 13th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Council's $350k Tobruk payback

    premium_icon Council's $350k Tobruk payback

    Politics State government partially repays council's Tobruk investment

    • 13th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    US politics a bitter pill for Bundaberg cane growers

    premium_icon US politics a bitter pill for Bundaberg cane growers

    Politics 'Unfair, overly subsidised American sugar industry' hurting growers

    • 13th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    OPINION: Clearing up confusion on the cashless card

    premium_icon OPINION: Clearing up confusion on the cashless card

    Opinion Passionate, but misinformed fight on both sides

    • 13th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners