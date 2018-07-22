Menu
Wilful damage in Pialba
Dashcam footage shows Bay driver threatened with pliers

Blake Antrobus
by
22nd Jul 2018 5:15 PM | Updated: 23rd Jul 2018 10:10 AM

UPDATE (10:10AM MONDAY): POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify two people after a man and woman were allegedly threatened with pliers in a shopping centre carpark at Pialba on Friday.

About 1.40pm on Main St a 49-year-old male driver became involved in a verbal altercation with a male pedestrian whilst inside his vehicle.

The pedestrian allegedly produced what appeared to be a pair of pliers and scratched the passenger side of the car before kicking the door and damaging a brake light.

The incident was caught on the driver's dashcam footage.

The man also opened a door and allegedly threatened the male driver and his female passenger.

The man, who was accompanied by a woman, fled on foot along Mcliver Street.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man and woman in the dashcam vision to come forward.

 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

