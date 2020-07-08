Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for information on a woman and a three-year-old boy last seen at a Helensvale address early on Wednesday morning.
Police are appealing for information on a woman and a three-year-old boy last seen at a Helensvale address early on Wednesday morning.
News

Appeal for information on missing woman and boy

by Danielle O'Neal
8th Jul 2020 7:46 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 32-year-old woman and three-year-old boy missing from Jacobs Well since this morning.

Around 5.30am, Tiffany Ryan and her son were last seen leaving a house in Lindfield Road, Helensvale in a black Toyota RAV4 with Queensland registration 07IFF.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Tiffany Ryan from Jacobs Well.
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Tiffany Ryan from Jacobs Well.

She is described as approximately 173cm tall with an olive complexion, solid build, long, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should contact 131 444 or use the online suspicious activity form at www. police.gov.au/reporting.

Originally published as Appeal for information on missing woman, boy

missing tiffany ryan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Growing connections: Region celebrates female professionals

        premium_icon Growing connections: Region celebrates female professionals

        News Industry professionals are encouraged to attend the luncheon and tour, which aims to offer a space for connection, networking and sharing.

        UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car

        premium_icon UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car

        News Crews were called to the scene on Elliott Heads Rd at 1.51pm.

        The fish you won't be allowed to catch from July 15

        premium_icon The fish you won't be allowed to catch from July 15

        News Important information for recreational and commercial fishos

        Sandwich maker used in $70k prison ‘code black’

        premium_icon Sandwich maker used in $70k prison ‘code black’

        Crime Court told ‘code black’ prison riot caused $70k in damage