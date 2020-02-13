Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ABUSE: Allegations of sexual abuse have emerged from a former Townsville orphanage, Carramar Children's Home, pictured at Warburton St in 1913. Photo: CityLibraries Townsville
ABUSE: Allegations of sexual abuse have emerged from a former Townsville orphanage, Carramar Children's Home, pictured at Warburton St in 1913. Photo: CityLibraries Townsville
News

Appeal for abuse victims of orphanage

Shayla Bulloch
by and Shayla Bulloch
13th Feb 2020 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Serious allegations of sexual abuse have emerged from the history of a former Townsville orphanage with a top law firm calling on potential victims to come forward.

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers confirmed it was investigating allegations of sexual abuse at Carramar Children's Home from 1970 to 1995.

Townsville's Carramar Children's Home, formerly at North Ward, operated under various different names from 1878 until 1995.

The government-run institution operated as an orphanage until 1934, but was renamed and continued its role of reception, care and boarding out of children to foster homes until it closed.

The Department of Child Safety ran the centre at the time of the alleged offences under the former banner of Family Services and Aboriginal and Islander Department.

The "extensive" scale of abuse at Carramar was revealed by the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in 2013.

Minister Di Farmer said her government was working on implementing all 240 recommendations made from the royal commission.

More Stories

Show More
abuse carramar children's home orphanage sexual abuse allegations

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Agricultural event’s first stint in Bundaberg

        premium_icon Agricultural event’s first stint in Bundaberg

        News Next Gen’s Case IH Step UP conference is coming to Bundaberg this year.

        REVEALED: How alleged arsonist was found by police

        premium_icon REVEALED: How alleged arsonist was found by police

        Crime Police have alleged the man who set St Mary’s Catholic Church alight also tried to...

        Woman jailed after ‘almost unstoppable’ crime spree

        premium_icon Woman jailed after ‘almost unstoppable’ crime spree

        News A WOMAN will spend the next few months behind bars after a dangerous attempt to run...

        New brand to help crack open macadamia market

        premium_icon New brand to help crack open macadamia market

        News Chief executive Larry McHugh said it was an exciting time and the culmination of...