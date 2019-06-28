Menu
An L-plater has pleaded guilty to police pursuit and other allegations.
Crime

'Appalling': L-plater gets up to 200km/h during pursuit

Liana Turner
by
28th Jun 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:48 AM
A LEARNER driver who led police on a high-speed pursuit is expected to be sentenced next month.

Zachary Damien Soloman, 19, has remained in custody since the incident on the night of Monday, June 10.

He failed to pay for petrol at a Lismore service station at 10.16pm and later fled from police on Ballina Rd.

Road spikes were deployed and the vehicle ultimately came to a stop on Bangalow Rd.

His solicitor, Thomas Trembath, told Lismore Local Court on Tuesday the prosecution had earlier indicated they would refer the case to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

But the court heard the matter would be resolved before moving to a higher court.

"My understanding is that .... it's a matter that can be dealt with in the Local Court," Mr Trembath said.

Mr Trembath lodged guilty pleas on his client's behalf to engaging in a police pursuit, receiving property stolen outside NSW, being an unaccompanied learner driver and dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

Mr Trembath said the case was "somewhat unusual" in that his client was "only 19" and had no record in NSW.

"This is probably the most appalling case of a pursuit I've seen in terms of the speeds reached before he was finally apprehended by the police," Mr Trembath said.

"It's aggravated in that there were give other young people in the car."

The court heard the car involved in the chase had earlier been stolen from Queensland.

"After they obtained the petrol from the petrol station things got completely out of control," Mr Trembath said.

"To use his words he was 'geed up' by the other young people in the car."

Mr Trembath said he'd been instructed that the occupants of the car - which reached speeds of "just under 200km/h in one instance" were under the influence of amphetamines at the time.

He told the court his client was "somewhat vulnerable in custody".

Magistrate David Heilpern ordered a sentencing assessment report and adjourned the matter for sentencing on July 29.

Soloman remains in custody.

