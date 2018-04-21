APPALLED: Pitt backs probe into banks

TOUGH TIME: The Big Four banks are under scrutiny at the royal commission.

FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has thrown his full support behind the Banking Royal Commission, following surprising misconduct the probe has thus far uncovered.

One revelation that came out of the royal commission this week - that Commonwealth Bank planners charged clients fees after they died, in some cases for more than 10 years - has ended up turning even the most harsh critics of the probe into self-proclaimed supporters.

On Wednesday, former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce tweeted that "In the past (he had) argued against a royal commission into banking”.

"I was wrong.

"What I have heard so far is beyond disturbing.”

Mr Pitt, who yesterday told the NewsMail he also backed the probe, said that "like all backbenchers, Mr Joyce (was) free to express his views”.

"I support the Banking Royal Commission,” he said.

SUPPORT: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt. Jim Alouat

"The government has established (it) to ensure a comprehensive investigation into how financial institutions have dealt with cases of misconduct in the past, and whether those examples expose systemic issues in terms of the regulation and supervision of the industry.

"I've been appalled by some of the testimony given and look forward to the recommendations of the Royal Banking Commission, which the government will consider in due course.

"There are always options available to the government, such as structural separation, but banks are already heavily regulated. I look forward to the royal commission's completion and subsequent recommendations.”

The royal commission's second round of public hearings began on April 16 and will run until April 27, with AMP, CommBank, ANZ, Westpac, NAB and their financial planning arms to be examined. It is understood it could be extended if more time is requested.

"The Treasurer has stated Commissioner (Kenneth) Hayne is best placed to understand what the time requirement is going to be and if he were to come forward about the time he needs, the government would listen very carefully to the commissioner,” Mr Pitt said.