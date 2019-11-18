The new app heloing improve kids’ mental health

Kids and teenagers will be able to access evidence-based wellness resources at their fingertips through the ‘niggle by Kids Helpline’ mobile app.

A NEW mobile phone app has been developed by Kids Helpline to make mental health more accessible and relevant for young people.

Yourtown chief executive officer Tracy Adams said the organisation worked with the Queensland University of Technology to create the app.

"Yourtown collaborated with QUT to create a research-driven app to allow young people to identify any mental health concern or 'niggle'," Ms Adams said.

"With the end result being hundreds of built-in resources and guided strategies being available on the free niggle app.

"I'm excited that the new 'niggle by Kids Helpline' mobile app can work either in conjunction with Kids Helpline's existing services or can be used as a stand-alone option providing trusted evidence-based resources to a potential new audience of young people who may not have previously sought help through traditional means.

"Niggle by Kids Helpline is a wellbeing toolkit that promotes self-help using the full resources of Kids Helpline to offer valuable information to teens and young people to check and monitor their mental health and wellbeing.

"Most importantly this new app is youth-driven, it has been designed with young people for young people."