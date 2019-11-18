App to help doctors in patients connect launched in Bundy

Some of the Bundaberg Best Practice team who have worked on the Best Health App here in Best Practice Software’s Bundaberg Operations Hub: Damon Ramage, Christopher Bone, Julie Dietrich, Sean Maher and D’Arcy Piltz.

BEST Practice Software has launched a new app - the Best Health App.

The app, launching in Bundaberg today, is available free to patients of practices using Best Practice's latest Bp Premier software release, Jade Sp1.

Practices will now be able to go above and beyond in respect of the added value services that they can offer to their patients.

According to Best Practice CEO Frank Pyefinch, the app will strengthen relationships with practices and patients.

"This new and exciting app connects Bp Premier Practices with their patients in a way that will help strengthen relationships, engage patients in their health care journey and empower them towards improving their health outcomes" Frank said.

"We are very proud of our team who have devised, developed and tested the Best Health App, many of whom are based in our Bundaberg Operations Hub".

The Best Health App enables a direct mobile connection between patient and practice.

Uniquely, the Best Help App provides the patient with health fact sheets relevant to their well-being and health summaries.

Phase One of the Best Health App also allows the patient to:

View their upcoming appointments

Book online appointments if the practice uses an online appointment vendor

Receive and respond to appointment reminders

Check in for their appointments

Receive clinical reminders and other messages from their practice

"Our team is already working on Phase 2 of the app which will include even more ways to connect practices and their patients," Dr Pyefinch said.

The Best Health App has all the bases covered in respect of practice/patient confidentiality.

Security, privacy and storage of patient's sensitive data is critical and forms the architectural backbone of the Best Health App.

On downloading the app, two verified forms of ID are required to enable account creation - an email address and mobile number.

Messages are exchanged using two levels of encryption.

Additionally, mobile devices have inbuilt security, meaning that anything stored locally is encrypted.

Public access to all data has been blocked. Personally Identifiable Information and Clinical Data cannot be decrypted.

"Getting on board with the Best Help App could not be easier or cheaper for your Practice - we will send you a Welcome Pack with everything you need to activate the App and promote the benefits to your patients including, brochure stand, brochures, posters and instruction sheets," Dr Pyefinch said.

"Everything referenced here in relation to the app can be set up with one initial low-cost fee."

