Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

APLNG launches EOI for 2019 gas contracts

Tegan Annett
by
24th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

AUSTRALIA Pacific LNG, which operates one of the Curtis Island plants, is calling for expressions of interest from Australian gas users for new sales in 2019.

It's the company's latest bid to prove its support for the domestic market, after fears last year Australia could face a gas shortage by next year.

The shortage fears spurred the Federal Government to put pressure on the gas exporters last year.

The government threatened to trigger gas export restrictions if the Curtis Island LNG exporters did not commit to supply more gas to the domestic market.

This year APLNG committed a further 21 petajoules of gas to the Australian east coast gas market, taking its total for 2018 to more than 200 PJ.

"This year APLNG is on track to supply the equivalent of around 30 per cent of Australia's east coast gas market demand," APLNG chief executive officer Warwick King said.

"APLNG continues to be a leading supplier to the domestic market by bringing meaningful volumes of new supply to customers in Australia.

"We are now looking to next year, and through our expression of interest that is currently in the market we are keen to hear from gas users about potential gas sales in 2019."

The expression of interest has been sent to gas users across eastern Australia, including select power generators, commercial and industrial customers, and retailers who purchase gas for distribution, and which represent the bulk of the wholesale market for gas.

Mr King said while the expression of interest is specific to 2019, APLNG is also requesting buyers to express their indicative interest for future gas supply from 2020 to mid-2023.

APLNG is offering a variety of products and services designed to provide flexible options for Australian domestic gas market participants, and accepting nominations for delivery points in Queensland, South Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales.

aplng gas
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Mother dragged by carjacker at shopping centre

    Mother dragged by carjacker at shopping centre

    Crime A BUNDABERG mother who was dragged hanging from her car after it was carjacked at Hinkler Central has spoken out.

    Where to catch an Anzac Day service in the region

    Where to catch an Anzac Day service in the region

    Whats On From Bargara to Childers and around the region

    Man denies sexual relationship with ex's daughter

    Man denies sexual relationship with ex's daughter

    Crime Jurors hear abuse started when girl was 6

    Department puts priority put on Bundy's PFAS results

    Department puts priority put on Bundy's PFAS results

    Council News Investigations continue 10 days after contamination

    Local Partners