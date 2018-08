‘We might go to Vegas’: Cup giant-killers get dream 25k boost

Tasuku Sekiya (left) scored a goal in each half as APIA Leichhardt defeated Melbourne Victory in the FFA Cup.

LOOK out, Las Vegas. The boys from APIA Leichhardt might be on their way.

The New South Wales side will long be celebrating Tuesday night's 3-2 Round of 16 win over Melbourne Victory in what is being dubbed arguably the FFA Cup's greatest ever upset.

Wild scenes after full-time were likely to follow into the night with goalkeeper Ivan Necevski admitting after there might be some impromptu midweek rostered days off on Wednesday for the club's amateur stars.

And the playing group is now eyeing off the ultimate end-of-year celebration after the club awarded it a $25,000 bonus for the win.

"At the moment we want to use that for an end-of-season trip maybe, see how far we can go," said a delighted Necevski.

"We scored another three goals tonight and that's another $7500 towards the club (via the NAB Golden Goals Program).

"Depending on what they want to do with it, we might go to Vegas."

The unforgettable celebration scenes were lauded on social media. And while making sure to enjoy with win, former A-League player Necevski emphasised the side still had unfinished business.

"We've got a (NPL) semi-final game on Saturday night, we need to recover for that," he said.

"We want to win the NPL and see how far we can go in the FFA Cup."