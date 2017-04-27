Anzacs not forgotten by younger generation

THE Anzac spirit lives on in youngsters Matthew Rehbein and Cooper Hotz, who wore their great-grandfather's army hat at this year's Anzac Day commemorations.

Ronald Kapernick was only 19 when he joined the Australian Army to fight on the frontline in World War Two, a mere five years older than his great grandson Matthew.

While the hat he wore isn't the original, it's one "Poppy Ron” had for many years.

ANZAC LEGACY: Ronald Kapernick, Poppy Ron, fought in World War Two and now his great-grandsons wear his hat at Anzac Day services in his memory.

"I'm just so proud to see them wearing it and I know dad would be honoured to see his great-grandsons supporting the Anzacs,” grandmother Myra Rehbein said.

"Dad was a soldier and a night watchman, he had to ensure there were no enemy planes.

"We go to the service every year and this year Cooper got up at 3.45am - he jumped straight out of bed for the dawn service.”

Ms Rehbein said while her grandchildren wear the hat they remember Poppy Ron and all of the brave servicemen and women, ensuring his memory will always live on.

Ronald passed away on July 21, 2008 after his 85th birthday.

Ms Rehbein said she thinks her grandson Matthew will join the airforce in the future based on his love of planes.