Anzac spirit soars during Biggenden commemorations

Glen Thompson raises the flag high on Mt Walsh during a private dawn service at Biggenden.

Glen Thompson raises the flag high on Mt Walsh during a private dawn service at Biggenden.

FOR Biggenden and district residents, this year's Anzac Day service may have been a little different but community spirit remained the same.

Many embraced the light up the dawn initiative on Saturday, taking to their driveways to pay their respects to our fallen Diggers.

Victoria St resident Belinda O'Leary decided as there wasn't a town service, she would bring out her trombone and play the Last Post and reveille.

Mrs O'Leary said they couldn't go out and do what we normally do and watch their daughter, Cynthia, march in the town parade.

"Living next door to the Memorial Hall, I did what needed to be done," she said.

"Plus, being in the perfect spot I couldn't leave the soldier by himself especially on Anzac Day."

Mrs O'Leary also plays the flute and piano and hasn't played the trombone since a 16-year-old schoolgirl, playing with the Excelsior City Band in Maryborough.

She noticed the blog about the movement, Music by Mateship online.

"They provided the sheet music for every instrument available," she said.

"To practice, I shut all the doors and windows while the workers next door at Ergon depot had their gurneys going all week so nobody could hear me."

Not only did those standing in their driveways in the vicinity of the hall hear the rendition but so did Mrs O'Leary's mum in Maryborough.

"We sat the mobile phone on the rain gauge on the fence so mum could listen to me play on speaker phone," Mrs O'Leary said.

"She did say I missed a couple of notes, but Cynthia told me she thought it was pretty cool."

As part as the craft component of her homeschooling, Cynthia made a wreath and poppies and proudly hung them on the front gate.

Cynthia O'Leary with her poppies and wreath she made during home schooling for the family's front gate for Anzac Day.

Alice St residents were treated to a special ceremony organised by the Biggenden MPHS. Poppies and wreaths provided a blaze of colour along the front fence.