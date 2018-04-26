Menu
ANZAC DAY: Taylor, Mia, Bryce, Lachlan and Megan Wehl at the Childers Anzac Day March.
ANZAC DAY: Taylor, Mia, Bryce, Lachlan and Megan Wehl at the Childers Anzac Day March.
Community

Anzac spirit alive in Childers march

Mikayla Haupt
by
26th Apr 2018 5:54 AM

WITH rosemary pinned to their chests and Australian flags in hand, hundreds took to the streets to pay their respect for the servicemen and women in the Childers Anzac Day Parade.

Among the many faces making their way towards the RSL, was Eric Manuel.

Now at the age of 92, Mr Manuel said this Anzac Day was one full of emotion.

"Aside from the struggle trying to get out of the Jeep, listening at the ceremony was very emotional - everyone they are talking about is dead,” he said.

"I was in the navy, but I saw worse things before I joined up than after.

"It all started on my 15th birthday.”

ANZAC DAY: Eric Manuel, 92, was in the Navy.
ANZAC DAY: Eric Manuel, 92, was in the Navy.

Mr Manuel recalled the day he laid in a green field in England when he was just a teenager on September 15, 1940, and counted the German planes coming into sight for the Battle of Britain.

As an adolescent, Mr Manuel was a junior ambulance man and would drive the ambulance around. He witnessed the horrific effects of war and was surrounded by warfare before joining the Navy soon after.

"I became a man at 15,” he said.

Mr Manuel said he is the oldest member of the Isis RSL and "possibly the town”, but he hasn't lost his quick wit and charm.

Somewhat of a celebrity around the country town, Mr Manuel said this year's service was wonderful and he was glad to see so many parents with their children attending to pay their respects.

A ten pound Pom, Mr Manuel said he has lived in Childers for the past 21 years.

While the war meant everyone grew up quickly, not all bad things came of it, Mr Manuel said he met his future wife while on board the ship.

Mr Manuel wasn't the only resident to have met the love of his life throughout the war, nor was he alone in making a special appearance in the local march.

ANZAC DAY: Gary Daw, Colin Dellar-Smith and Gary Watson after the Childers Anzac March.
ANZAC DAY: Gary Daw, Colin Dellar-Smith and Gary Watson after the Childers Anzac March.
