Anzac services around the region

Mikayla Haupt
| 23rd Apr 2017 9:54 AM
Anzac Day Dawn Service at Woodgate. Photo taken April 25, 2015. Photo Matthew McInerney / NewsMail
Anzac Day Dawn Service at Woodgate. Photo taken April 25, 2015. Photo Matthew McInerney / NewsMail Matthew McInerney

Bargara Dawn Service

 

Parade Marches at 5.30am, from Bauer St to Bargara War Memorial with Gunfire Breakfast, Bargara Beach Hotel.

 

Bucca Dawn Service

 

Parade Assembles at 4.20am, from Bucca Community Hall, Memorial Gardens and Plaque with a Breakfast at the Bucca Community Hall.

 

 

 

ANZAC DAY: Sergeant Kevin Lawmi at the Bundaberg Cenotaph service Dawn Service. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail
ANZAC DAY: Sergeant Kevin Lawmi at the Bundaberg Cenotaph service Dawn Service. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail Paul Donaldson BUN250416BUNDAWN9

 

Bundaberg Dawn Service

 

Assembles at 4.10am Outside Bundaberg RSL with Breakfast & Morning Tea, RSL Building (Limited to Veterans/Ex & Current Service Members).

 

 

Bundaberg Civic Service

 

Parade Marches at 8.30am, from Bourbong St, turning at the Cenotaph to ANZAC Park for the Civic Service.

 

Burnett Heads Civic Service

 

Parade Marches at 2.45pm from Zunker St to the Memorial Park, with Afternoon Tea, Lighthouse Hotel.

 

Childers Dawn Service

 

Parade Marches at 4.28am, from Childers RSL to Memorial Precinct.

 

Childers Civic Service

 

Parade Marches - 9.55am, from Cnr Churchill & North St to the Isis Cultural Centre. Refreshments and Lunch, available at the Isis RSL.

 

Doolbi

 

Parade Assembles at 4.55am, Doolbi Memorial.

 

Apple Tree Creek

 

Parade Assembles at 5.20am, Apple Tree Creek Memorial.

 

Cordalba

 

Parade Marches at 5.40am, from Queen St to the Memorial Park with a Gunfire Breakfast, Isis RSL & Cordalba Pub.

 

Elliott Heads Dawn Service

 

Service at 5.30am, Submarine Lookout, Elliott Heads with Gunfire Breakfast, Elliott Heads Bowls Club starting at 6am.

 

Elliott Heads Memorial Service

 

Service at 11.15am, Submarine Lookout, Elliott Heads.

 

Gin Gin Dawn Service

 

Parade Marches at 4.00am from Gin Gin RSL to the Cenotaph, with Breakfast, Showgrounds commencing 4.45am.

 

Gin Gin Civic Service

 

Parade Marches at 9.30am, from Gin Gin RSL to the Cenotaph, with Lunch at the Showgrounds from noon.

 

 

 

LAYING WREATHS: Bill Cunningham pays respect at Moore Park Dawn Anzac Day service. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail
LAYING WREATHS: Bill Cunningham pays respect at Moore Park Dawn Anzac Day service. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail Paul Donaldson BUN250415MOOR7

 

Moore Park Beach Dawn Service

 

Service starts at 5.30am, ANZAC Memorial Park, ANZAC Parade, Moore Park Beach with Gunfire Breakfast, Moore Park Bowls & Sports Club.

 

Moore Park Beach Civic Service

 

Parade Marches at 11.30am from Community Hall to ANZAC Memorial Park. Refreshments, entertainment and luncheon will be available at the Moore Park Beach Community Hall.

 

Rosedale Dawn Service

 

Service starts at 5.45am, James St to Memorial Hall

 

South Kolan Dawn Service

 

Parade Marches at 6am, Kolan South State School to Monument. Breakfast at South Kolan Sports Reserve starts at 7.30am.

 

War Nurses Service

 

Service starts at 10.15am (after Bundaberg Civic Service) at War Nurses Memorial Park (Cnr Bourbong & Takalvan Sts).

 

Anzac Day Dawn Service at Woodgate. Photo taken April 25, 2015. Photo Matthew McInerney / NewsMail
Anzac Day Dawn Service at Woodgate. Photo taken April 25, 2015. Photo Matthew McInerney / NewsMail Matthew McInerney

 

 

Woodgate Beach Dawn Service

 

Service starts at 5am, at Centenary of ANZAC Memorial Community Park, The Esplanade, refreshments at Community Hall.

 

Woodgate Beach Civic Service

 

Parade Marches at 10am to the Centenary of ANZAC Memorial Community Park, The Esplanade. Tea, coffee, drinks & lunch, Community Hall.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  anzac anzac day anzac service apple tree creek bucca bundaberg burnett heads childers civic service cordalba dawn service elliott heads gin gin lest we forget moore park beach poppy rosedale south kolan woodgate beach

