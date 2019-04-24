ANZAC HONOUR: Air of respect as rivals gear up for clash

FLYING HIGH: The Waves' Klint Wagstaff and Brothers Bulldogs player Tristan Taylor compete for the ball last season. The sides meet tomorrow.

AUSSIE RULES: Brothers Bulldogs captain Jack Sickerdick says it is an honour that his club gets to play again on one of Australia's most important days - Anzac Day.

The Bundy side is preparing to take on traditional rivals The Waves in Hervey Bay tomorrow, the day all Australians remember the sacrifices our soldiers made during conflict their service to the country.

It is the first time the match has happened since 2017 after the Bulldogs played on April 28 last year and The Waves faced Maryborough on April 25.

"We just appreciate being able to play on the day,” Sickerdick said.

"We think about footy all week before the game.

"But for the 30 minutes before the game it is more than football, all four teams come together to commemorate what the Anzacs did.

"We remember the spirit of the Anzacs that made the ultimate sacrifice that allowed us to play.”

The Bulldogs don't have a great record on Anzac Day, having lost to The Waves in four of the past five matches.

But they did win the last contest in 2017 by one point.

"I remember that game,” Sickerdick said.

"I've played for Brothers for a few years and we've only beaten them a handful of times.

"They have great belief and culture and always find another level against us.”

Sickerdick said his team would be playing to its strengths.

"We need to get the pressure on them early,” he said.

"Be strategic moving forward and composed with our kicks to find our 30m targets.”

A win for the Bulldogs will move them three games clear of The Waves.

The Waves will not be at full strength.

The Eagles were missing 23 players in reserves and seniors in their last match against Bay Power two weeks ago.

"We're still a long way off being full strength,” Eagles coach Klint Wagstaff said.

"We've got five coming back in but lost another two on Saturday (two weeks ago) in the loss.”

Wagstaff said he was hoping for a win but knew it was be tough ask with the players available.

But it matters little on the day.

"Giving us an opportunity to play on Anzac Day means much more than just winning or losing,” Wagstaff said.

"I'll be instilling that in the boys.''

Bulldogs and The Waves play at Norm McLean Oval at 2pm. Hervey Bay and Bay Power clash in the other game at 4.30pm.