Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australian Defence Force Troops Test Super Hornet Aircraft Capabilities During Exercise Nigrum Pugio
Australian Defence Force Troops Test Super Hornet Aircraft Capabilities During Exercise Nigrum Pugio
News

ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Burnett region

Holly Cormack
23rd Apr 2021 4:00 PM | Updated: 24th Apr 2021 11:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An annual hallmark of Anzac Day commemorations, the Royal Australian Air Force will once again dart over the North and South Burnett regions this ANZAC DAY.

This Sunday (April 25) holds special significance for the Air Force, following the marking of its 100th anniversary on 31 March 2021.

Depending on where you are situated in the Burnett region, you'll either see the F/A-18F Super Hornet or the C-17A Globemaster III.

A RAAF F/A-18F Super Hornet will fly over the Monto, Murgon and Wondai this ANZAC DAY. File Photo.
A RAAF F/A-18F Super Hornet will fly over the Monto, Murgon and Wondai this ANZAC DAY. File Photo.

The Super Hornet will be visible from:

Monto: 12.15pm at Monto RSL Club, Rutherford St.

Murgon and Districts: 12.31pm at 70 Gore St.

Wondai: 12.32 at the corner of Scott St and MacKenzie St, Wondai

RAAF C-17A Globemaster III aircraft will be visible from Kingaroy to Gayndah. File Photo.
RAAF C-17A Globemaster III aircraft will be visible from Kingaroy to Gayndah. File Photo.

The Globemaster will be visible from:

Kingaroy-Memerambi: 12.12pm at Memorial Park, Haly Street.

Gayndah: 12.30pm at Gayndah War Memorial, Capper St.

Gooroolba: 12.30pm at Gooroolba Memorial, Biggenden Rd, Gooroolba

north burnett anzac day 2021 royal australian air force south burnett anzac day 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why local MPs are concerned about mining development licence

        Premium Content Why local MPs are concerned about mining development licence

        News “We cannot risk our environment and our economy in this region for a mining development lease that... does not pass the pub test when it comes to our community.”

        FISHING REPORT: Where they’re biting in the Bundy region

        Premium Content FISHING REPORT: Where they’re biting in the Bundy region

        News Top tips to reel them in offshore, inshore, in the Burnett River or Lake...

        BIRD OF THE WEEK: A romantic little wren

        Premium Content BIRD OF THE WEEK: A romantic little wren

        News Fairy-wrens are not only tiny, beautiful and cute they are full of personality as...

        FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        News When and where Anzac Day services will be held around the Bundaberg region.