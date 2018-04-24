ANZAC DAY: What's open in Bundy

What is open in Bundaberg for ANZAC Day?

DO YOU have to duck into the shops or need to get something urgently? Find out what's open on ANZAC Day in Bundaberg.

Supermarkets

IGA Woongarra St: 8am-6pm

8am-6pm IGA Avoca: 6am-9pm

6am-9pm IGA Childers: 6am-8pm

6am-8pm Learmonths Foodworks: 10am-9pm

10am-9pm Foodworks Fiveways: 8am-8pm

8am-8pm Foodworks Fresh Fields: 7am-7pm

7am-7pm Last Stop Convenience Store: 7am-1pm

7am-1pm Hinkler Central: Closed

Closed Stockland Bundaberg: Closed

Closed Woolworths Bargara: Closed

Closed Aldi: Closed

Doctors

Bundaberg Hospital: Open 24 hours for emergencies. For more information, call 4150 2222.

Open 24 hours for emergencies. For more information, call 4150 2222. House Call Doctor: Open 24 hours on public holidays - phone 13 55 66

Open 24 hours on public holidays - phone 13 55 66 Friendlies After Hours Medical Service: Closed

Chemists

Priceline: 8am to 5pm

8am to 5pm Chemist Warehouse: 9am-8pm

Service stations

Caltex Bourbong St: 24 hours

24 hours Caltex Thabeban: 24 hours

24 hours Caltex Bargara: 24 hours

24 hours United Walker St: 24 hours

24 hours Shell East: 5am-midnight

5am-midnight Shell Barolin St: 6am-9pm

6am-9pm BP Airport: 5am-10pm

5am-10pm BP North: 5am-10pm

5am-10pm BP Sims Rd: 5am-8pm

Coffee

The Journey, Bargara: 4am-noon

4am-noon Zarraffa's: 5am-10pm

5am-10pm Spring Eats and Treats, Bargara: Open from 4am

Transport

Duffy's City Buses and Stewart and Sons: No services

**Please note: This list does not include all businesses which are open or closed in the region.