What is open in Bundaberg for ANZAC Day?
Business

ANZAC DAY: What's open in Bundy

Ashley Clark
by
24th Apr 2018 7:17 PM

DO YOU have to duck into the shops or need to get something urgently? Find out what's open on ANZAC Day in Bundaberg.

Supermarkets

  • IGA Woongarra St:　8am-6pm
  • IGA Avoca:　6am-9pm
  • IGA Childers:　6am-8pm
  • Learmonths Foodworks:　10am-9pm
  • Foodworks Fiveways:　8am-8pm
  • Foodworks Fresh Fields:　7am-7pm
  • Last Stop Convenience Store:　7am-1pm
  • Hinkler Central:　Closed
  • Stockland Bundaberg:　Closed
  • Woolworths Bargara:　Closed
  • Aldi:　Closed

Doctors

  • Bundaberg Hospital:　Open 24 hours for emergencies. For more information, call 4150 2222.
  • House Call Doctor: Open 24 hours on public holidays - phone 13 55 66
  • Friendlies After Hours Medical Service: Closed

Chemists

  • Priceline: 8am to 5pm
  • Chemist Warehouse:　9am-8pm

Service stations

  • Caltex Bourbong St: 24 hours
  • Caltex Thabeban: 24 hours
  • Caltex Bargara: 24 hours
  • United Walker St: 24 hours
  • Shell East: 5am-midnight
  • Shell Barolin St: 6am-9pm
  • BP Airport: 5am-10pm
  • BP North: 5am-10pm
  • BP Sims Rd: 5am-8pm

Coffee

  • The Journey, Bargara:　4am-noon 　
  • Zarraffa's:　5am-10pm
  • Spring Eats and Treats, Bargara: Open from 4am

　

Transport

  • Duffy's City Buses and Stewart and Sons:　No services

**Please note: This list does not include all businesses which are open or closed in the region.

　

Bundaberg News Mail

    Local Partners