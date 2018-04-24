ANZAC DAY: What's open in Bundy
DO YOU have to duck into the shops or need to get something urgently? Find out what's open on ANZAC Day in Bundaberg.
Supermarkets
- IGA Woongarra St: 8am-6pm
- IGA Avoca: 6am-9pm
- IGA Childers: 6am-8pm
- Learmonths Foodworks: 10am-9pm
- Foodworks Fiveways: 8am-8pm
- Foodworks Fresh Fields: 7am-7pm
- Last Stop Convenience Store: 7am-1pm
- Hinkler Central: Closed
- Stockland Bundaberg: Closed
- Woolworths Bargara: Closed
- Aldi: Closed
Doctors
- Bundaberg Hospital: Open 24 hours for emergencies. For more information, call 4150 2222.
- House Call Doctor: Open 24 hours on public holidays - phone 13 55 66
- Friendlies After Hours Medical Service: Closed
Chemists
- Priceline: 8am to 5pm
- Chemist Warehouse: 9am-8pm
Service stations
- Caltex Bourbong St: 24 hours
- Caltex Thabeban: 24 hours
- Caltex Bargara: 24 hours
- United Walker St: 24 hours
- Shell East: 5am-midnight
- Shell Barolin St: 6am-9pm
- BP Airport: 5am-10pm
- BP North: 5am-10pm
- BP Sims Rd: 5am-8pm
Coffee
- The Journey, Bargara: 4am-noon
- Zarraffa's: 5am-10pm
- Spring Eats and Treats, Bargara: Open from 4am
Transport
- Duffy's City Buses and Stewart and Sons: No services
**Please note: This list does not include all businesses which are open or closed in the region.