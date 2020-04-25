Anzac Day: What’s open in Bundy today?

WHILE the Wide Bay has not recorded any new COVID-19 cases for the past 10 days, the health advise remains the same, stay home and only leave for essentials.

If you have to leave your home for essential journeys such as shopping or medical appointments today, here is a list of some of the businesses that are open in Bundaberg today.

Supermarkets

Everfresh: 8am-7pm

IGA Avoca: 6am-9pm

IGA X-press: 5am-7pm

Pharmacies

Priceline: open until 5pm

Chemist Warehouse: 8am-6pm

Emergency Departments

Bundaberg Hospital: Open 24-hours.

Friendly Society Private Hospital: 8am – 8pm.

This list does not include all businesses which are open or closed in the region.