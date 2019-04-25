ANZAC DAY: Time to reflect

DAWN SERVICE: The Bundaberg CBD was flooded with hundreds of locals paying their respects to the ANZAC service men and women this morning.

DAWN SERVICE: The Bundaberg CBD was flooded with hundreds of locals paying their respects to the ANZAC service men and women this morning. TAHLIA STEHBENS

TODAY is a solemn national occasion and marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during World War I.

I hope that everyone spends time today, on Anzac Day, reflecting on the brave defence force personnel, both past and present and the sacrifices that they have made for each and every one of us.

It is important that we take time to remember and honour the servicemen and women, soldiers, airmen and sailors who have all heroically served to protect their fellow service personnel, our flag and our country.

These brave men and women did not win their medals, they were awarded medals which were earned during their service.

Service that took them away from their families, loved ones, celebrations, births of children, funerals and the day to day stability and monotony of home life that you and I take for granted.

It is also critically important, that as a community we reflect on the struggles faced every single day by our returned service personnel and their families.

Close to home, returned service personnel are suffering depression, physical injuries, psychological scars, PTSD, domestic violence and homelessness as they return home and re-enter our community.

As the Last Post is sounded, by the lonely tones of the bugle, please remember that "lest we forget” is not merely a line to be thrown away.

It is a dignified expression of remembrance, gratitude and respect for the sacrifices that have and are being made for each and everyone one of us.