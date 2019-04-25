ANZAC DAY: Thousands gather at Bargara to remember

DAWN SERVICE: The sunrise over the horizon as people pay their respects at the Bargara Dawn Service.

DAWN SERVICE: The sunrise over the horizon as people pay their respects at the Bargara Dawn Service. Geordi Offord

UP TO 3000 people gathered in Bargara for this morning's dawn service around the Bargara War Memorial.

The light rain that fell didn't stop the crowd from paying their respects on what is one of the most important days on the calendar.

This year's service also saw the return of the Bargara State School choir, which performed the Australian and New Zealand national anthems.

Resident Kylie Wilson was attending her first Bargara dawn service after recently moving to the area.

"It's a day we can stop and think about what we have because of their sacrifices,” she said.

"It's an opportunity to show our respect.”

Organisers estimated about 3000 people attended the dawn service.

More to come