Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Morrison ANZAC Day 2019
Scott Morrison ANZAC Day 2019
News

Anzac Day services cancelled to protect veterans

by KEAGAN ELDER
17th Mar 2020 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Veterans and the public may have to find alternate ways to commemorate Anzac Day with RSL Queensland advising sub branches to cancel public events in light of the coronavirus public health emergency.

Townsville RSL president Bill Whitburn said there were measures to still allow people to commemorate Anzac Day.

"We could actually livestream it, televise it. We haven't finalised it," he said.

Mr Whitburn said it was uncertain at this stage if commemorations in Townsville would be cancelled but it looked probable coming off the back of the advise from the Federal Government that all events with 500 or more people should be suspended.

"It's the first time in my life an Anzac Day might be cancelled," he said. "I don't want an activity to take place that could be detrimental to the general public and our veterans."

 

 

RSL Queensland president Tony Ferris said older veterans were particularly at risk from the virus.

He recommended sub branches cancel commemorations.

"We believe this is the responsible thing to do to ensure their health and wellbeing," Mr Ferris said.

"It's very sad that we are not able to commemorate Anzac Day in time-honoured fashion this year, but a public commemoration is not worth risking the health of our veterans, family members or members of the general public.

Regardless of the form this year's Anzac Day commemorations take, we will always remember the dedication, commitment and sacrifice of our Defence forces, past and present."

More Stories

Show More
anzac day cancelled commemorations coronavirus rls queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driver jailed over death of loved CQU professor

        premium_icon Drink driver jailed over death of loved CQU professor

        News The court nightmare has finally ended for Phillip Donaldson’s family with his killer behind bars for causing his death.

        Who is Bundaberg mayoral candidate Kirt J Anthony?

        premium_icon Who is Bundaberg mayoral candidate Kirt J Anthony?

        News THE Bundaberg South resident describes himself as “very caring, understanding, and...

        Does Bundaberg’s Open for Development scheme work?

        premium_icon Does Bundaberg’s Open for Development scheme work?

        News IS BUNDABERG’S Open For Development Scheme working? Local candidates response to...

        'Business as normal' at pre-poll despite virus tension

        premium_icon 'Business as normal' at pre-poll despite virus tension

        News “People are still a little bit anxious coming to pre-poll”, incumbent mayor Jack...