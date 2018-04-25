ANZAC DAY: Sea of people gather for Bargara Dawn Service

THOUSANDS of residents have gathered across the Bundaberg region this morning to pay their respects to the soldiers who fought for a better world.

In Bargara, the Dawn Service was held at 5.30am from the Bauer St War Memorial.

The clear morning skies made for a beautiful backdrop to the ceremony, with a sea of people standing in silence to remember those who had fallen.

The event started with an emotional video of children talking about remembering our heroes of the war.

Bargara Dawn Service: The Bargara Dawn Service

Navy cadets and ex-servicemen stood proudly with flags raised and a canon was fired into the morning sky.

Lifesavers laid wreaths in memorial of Gemma Henricksen, Bundaberg's Summer Surf Girl who tragically passed away from her cancer battle this week.

Cr Greg Barnes, President of the Bargara Remembrance Committee, told the NewsMail the Bargara Dawn Service was extra beautiful this year.

"We couldn't have had more of an idyllic background with the sun coming up and the cloudless sky and absolutely flat water," he said.

"I think when you get the ideal situation like this it just adds to a really special moment.

"When you go into that minute of silence and you hear that water lapping in the background, it is very much a time to reflect on what has happened in the past."

Bargara Anzac Day March: Bargara Anzac Day March

Cr Barnes said the turnout had been "massive".

"The crowd have been great, they have been fantastic," he said.

"It was a big turnout this year once again and especially with the kids.

"Whilst we as organisers like to see the kids get involved we know that the diggers themselves like it too because they know that their legacy will go on and on."