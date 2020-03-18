Menu
Anzac Day services will not go ahead at Elliott Heads.
News

Anzac Day cancelled at Elliott Heads

18th Mar 2020 7:28 AM
THE Elliott Heads Anzac Day Committee has cancelled both the Dawn and Memorial Services at the Submarine Lookout.

The committee made the announcement after the government's rule against gatherings of more than 500 people
"The growing popularity of our services over the last few years means that both services attract well over this number," the announcement read.

The committee still intend on a raffle and cent sale later in the year to raise funds for next year's ceremony.

