Anzac Day a time to reflect

MEMBER for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson is encouraging the Bundaberg community to recognise deserving friends, family and local veterans as part of the Anzac Day commemorations today.

Ms Donaldson said Anzac Day was a time of solemn remembrance that provided an important opportunity to reflect on all those who've served Australia, both past and present.

"It's a day to honour the servicemen and servicewomen who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Ms Donaldson said.

"Thanks to the mateship and courage of those who have fought in foreign lands for our freedom, the Anzac spirit is firmly ingrained in Australian culture,” she said.

"Whether you attend in person, watch an Anzac Day service on TV, or take a quiet moment in your day to pause - what's important is the act of reflection and honour for the people who have served our country.”

Ms Donaldson said the hard work of the community ensures we can come together and recognise our veterans and all those who've made a contribution to our country through service.