ANZ OUTAGE: Bundy branch out of action

ISOLATED EVENT: Only the Bourbong St branch is affected. Contributed

CUSTOMERS are being redirected to rival bank ATMs with computer systems down at ANZ's Bundaberg branch on Bourbong St.

A Bundaberg woman told the NewsMail no transactions can be carried out.

She said a staff member said he was unsure when the systems would be back up and running.

But, she said, he was telling customers they could withdraw up to $1000 without fees at Commonwealth, Westpac and NAB.

The fee-free arrangement is in place following a recent deal between the Big Four.

It's understood the outage is isolated to the Bourbong St branch and isn't impacting on the bank's other branches including branches at Stockland Bundaberg and Childers.

Another woman who contacted the NewsMail this week said one of the Bourbong St branch's ATMs had frozen while her son was using it and ate his debit card on Saturday.

When she returned the next day she said the ATM remained frozen, with the screen unchanged.

The NewsMail has contacted ANZ for comment.