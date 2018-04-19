Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ISOLATED EVENT: Only the Bourbong St branch is affected.
ISOLATED EVENT: Only the Bourbong St branch is affected. Contributed
Breaking

ANZ OUTAGE: Bundy branch out of action

Jay Fielding
by
19th Apr 2018 10:35 AM

CUSTOMERS are being redirected to rival bank ATMs with computer systems down at ANZ's Bundaberg branch on Bourbong St.

A Bundaberg woman told the NewsMail no transactions can be carried out.

She said a staff member said he was unsure when the systems would be back up and running.

But, she said, he was telling customers they could withdraw up to $1000 without fees at Commonwealth, Westpac and NAB.

The fee-free arrangement is in place following a recent deal between the Big Four.

It's understood the outage is isolated to the Bourbong St branch and isn't impacting on the bank's other branches including branches at Stockland Bundaberg and Childers.

Another woman who contacted the NewsMail this week said one of the Bourbong St branch's ATMs had frozen while her son was using it and ate his debit card on Saturday.

When she returned the next day she said the ATM remained frozen, with the screen unchanged.

The NewsMail has contacted ANZ for comment. 

anz bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Warning to Svensson Heights residents from Williamtown

    Warning to Svensson Heights residents from Williamtown

    News A WILLIAMTOWN resident has shared his experience of PFAS contamination after revelations the chemicals were in one of Bundy's water supplies.

    • 19th Apr 2018 1:00 PM
    Why you should change your iPhone passcode

    Why you should change your iPhone passcode

    Technology Do you use a six-digit passcode for your iPhone?

    • 19th Apr 2018 11:55 AM
    Corals making cloud umbrellas to keep cool

    Corals making cloud umbrellas to keep cool

    News Scientist analysed 15 years of data to reach astonishing conclusion.

    BREAKING: Elderly chopper pilot missing off CQ Coast

    BREAKING: Elderly chopper pilot missing off CQ Coast

    Breaking A 78-yaer-old pilot and a small helicopter have been missing since yesterday.

    Local Partners