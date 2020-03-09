’Anything’s possible’: Blockbusting Bronco can dominate
A young gun in his first full season as a starter is a genuine contender to push for the Dally M second-rower of the year award - but he'll have plenty of competition.
Check out the top contenders to be named the NRL's best second-rower and vote in our poll.
David Fifita
The Brisbane youngster's blockbusting style, ability to break tackles and penchant for the extraordinary have made him one of the most dynamic backrowers. This will be his first full year as a starter, but anything is possible for this guy.
John Bateman
Can Bateman replicate his extraordinary debut season? The Englishman could start slowly given his off-season shoulder surgery, but you would be a fool to write him off. The Canberra man will again feature heavily in the Raiders' premiership charge and should be thereabouts in the race for second-rower of the season.
Wade Graham
Recovering from a knee reconstruction could have been enough to derail Wade Graham's 2019 season but the new Cronulla skipper looked like he had never been away. Graham's ability to create for others is part of what makes him stand out. If he can stay fit and build his combination with Bronson Xerri, he could well claim his first Dally M positional award.
Boyd Cordner
The 2013 backrower of the year is unbelievably consistent and excels at doing all the little things right. Cordner is one of the best backrowers but an outsider in this race. Rep duties and Trent Robinson's plan to rest his skipper when he can could stop him from maximising his votes.
Viliame Kikau
It is almost unfair a player can be as big as Kikau while being so fast, agile and skilful. He should poll well given his prominent role in Penrith's attack. If he can string a full season together, which has been an issue, he may take the title.