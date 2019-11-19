Menu
ANYTHING GOES: Marilyn Batty, Eleanor Heard and Colleen Helmore with their own artworks in the exhibit.
ANYTHING GOES: Marilyn Batty, Eleanor Heard and Colleen Helmore with their own artworks in the exhibit.
Anything Goes in new exhibit

brittiny edwards
, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
19th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
IN A world of curated galleries the Bundaberg Art Society’s exhibit Anything Goes is a refreshing concept allowing artists to create a passion project or delve into something new.

Bundaberg Art Gallery President Marilyn Batty said the artists enjoy working outside a theme.

“Once a year we do Anything Goes so they try to really push the boundaries and by pushing the boundaries I mean it could be anything,” Ms Batty said.

“We have about 50 pieces and its all different. For some of them it is their first venture into a new medium for others it is something from the heart.”

It was the first venture into abstract art for artist Eleanor Heard, proving it’s never too late to try something new.

“I normally do flowers or I have done a Spanish dancing painting with Colleen before,” Ms Heard said.

“But I actually did like it and I think I will have to stay with it.”

Ms Batty said she does panic about not having a perfectly curated space but said she enjoys it regardless.

“I worry about it not being cohesive but that is my job to hang it and make sure it goes and jiggle it around and the artists certainly like to give a challenge,” she said.

“It is our final one of the year so it is party time and it is good because they can do their own thing and have a bit of fun.”

Anything Goes will open on November 22 at 6.30pm at Hazzard Gallery 95c Walker St.

The exhibit will continue until December 13 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9.00am-12.00pm.

