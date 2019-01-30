ANYONE'S GAME

RUGBY UNION: Friday may signal the end of the working week for some, but for the local union players it's time to get down to business.

Rugby Bundaberg president Luke McCloskey said the Spring Cup was shaping up to be a big competition with a mere five or six points between first and third at this stage.

He said the teams were really putting it on with the points so close on the ladder, which makes for great rugby heading in to the final rounds.

"(It's the) closest the competition has been in some time,” he said.

McCloskey said of late, the standard and the speed of the game had increased, with some players "electric” on the field.

He said it's all about education.

With new players taking to the sport, McCloskey said there had been a focus on educating players on the laws of the game, which has made for a more free-flowing match come Friday night.

While there has been new players in the senior competition, McCloskey is confident the future of the sport is in good hands with clubs like the Waves and Turtles working with their junior players.

He said one of the biggest things for the sport was that it was currently one of the only contact sports in season and has a means for players to go further in competition, should that be their prerogative.

With the competition tight, McCloskey said he believed Pythons were on top by about three points, followed by the Turtles Brothers, Barbarians and Isis.

If being on the field isn't for you, McCloskey said the teams put on a show for those on the sidelines.

He said the games had been drawing a crowd of about 250 supporting the local players and enjoying an evening of sport.

For those looking to enjoy watching a game of union or two, head down to The Waves grounds - the Turtles Brothers will take on the Barbarians at 6.30pm and the Pythons will play Isis at 8pm.

McCloskey said all games from now on will be hosted at The Waves Sports Complex, Thabeban St.

For information on competition matches, search Rugby Bundaberg Inc on Facebook