Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Insect decline
Insect decline
Your Story

Anyone else noticed the decline in insects?

bmuir
by
7th Jan 2019 6:16 AM

The younger generation won't remember, but a car trip 20 years ago would mean a windscreen absolutely covered in insects. Nowadays, this doesn't happen as much.

Few people saw a Christmas beetle over the Christmas period and this was also thanks to a rapid decline in insect populations.

Scientists suggest this decline is due to increased industrial, commercial and residential pesticide usage, damaging agricultural practices and extensive land clearing.

It is also due to a massive increase in roads, as well as the volume and sheer size of vehicles on our roads. These vehicles have single-handedly wiped out insect populations as the small creatures slammed across windscreens and other hard surfaces.

The decline in insect populations results in subsequent dire consequences for whole terrestrial ecosystems, affecting birds, reptiles and the pollination of flora.

But, at least we have clean windscreens.

More Stories

insects nature roads

Top Stories

    Bundy a big loser in gaming as $9.2m lost in two months

    premium_icon Bundy a big loser in gaming as $9.2m lost in two months

    News BUNDABERG punters continue to blow money at the pokies.

    Police break silence on smashing car windows to save pets

    premium_icon Police break silence on smashing car windows to save pets

    News What would you do if you saw a distressed dog left in a hot car?

    Eight in two weeks: Irukandji stings up, but not abnormal

    Eight in two weeks: Irukandji stings up, but not abnormal

    News Holiday-goers urged to pack vital item for Fraser Island trips

    Bundy's most viewed local stories of 2018

    premium_icon Bundy's most viewed local stories of 2018

    News HINT: Christmas lights map made the list

    Local Partners