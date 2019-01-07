Anyone else noticed the decline in insects?

The younger generation won't remember, but a car trip 20 years ago would mean a windscreen absolutely covered in insects. Nowadays, this doesn't happen as much.

Few people saw a Christmas beetle over the Christmas period and this was also thanks to a rapid decline in insect populations.



Scientists suggest this decline is due to increased industrial, commercial and residential pesticide usage, damaging agricultural practices and extensive land clearing.

It is also due to a massive increase in roads, as well as the volume and sheer size of vehicles on our roads. These vehicles have single-handedly wiped out insect populations as the small creatures slammed across windscreens and other hard surfaces.



The decline in insect populations results in subsequent dire consequences for whole terrestrial ecosystems, affecting birds, reptiles and the pollination of flora.



But, at least we have clean windscreens.