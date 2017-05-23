Anxious dad steals script for valium

A DAD-of seven suffering anxiety broke into a Bundaberg doctor's clinic and stole a prescription medical pad to forge a script for valium to ease his stress.

Allan Francis Dunbar, 41, was caught when a chemist spotted the forged script when he tried to obtain diazepam on May 9.

Dunbar, a disability pensioner, pleaded guilty from jail via video link before Bundaberg Magistrates Court to four counts of fraud, stealing, break and enter, and two forgery charges of unlawfully using a medical script for a controlled drug.

The frauds took place when he stole a Commonwealth debit card on April 26.

While out on bail for these offences he broke into the clinic. Dunbar also breached a suspended six-month jail sentence for burglaries and stealing.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Dunbar had an "unenviable” criminal record with a lengthy history for stealing and property offences, and had been in jail about 20 times.

Sgt Burgess said an alarm at the clinic was activated at 11pm on May 8 and security found a smashed window.

Police investigating the scene with clinic staff discovered a prescription pad with blank scripts had been stolen and chemists in the area were notified.

Police later found the stolen pad tucked into the waistband of Dunbar's shorts.

He told officers he used a drain grate to smash the clinic's window.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin also heard how Dunbar found a wallet in a city street and stole the card inside it, using payWave to buy food, booze and cigarettes.

Dunbar's lawyer said he had a medical diagnosis of severe anxiety and depression but doctors had been reluctant to prescribe him diazepam.

Dunbar was also being treated for kidney disease and had long-standing issues with drugs and alcohol, the court heard.

Ms Merrin sentenced Dunbar to cumulative jail terms of nine months and six months. He will be eligible for parole in April 2018.