Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli arrives at Ipswich Courthouse with wife Karina on Tuesday morning.
Former Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli arrives at Ipswich Courthouse with wife Karina on Tuesday morning. Rob Williams
Breaking

Antoniolli trial begins: What happens next

Hayden Johnson
by
7th May 2019 9:42 AM | Updated: 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli has appeared briefly in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Mr Antoniolli entered the Ipswich Courthouse this morning flanked by his wife and solicitor Dan Rogers. 

He is facing 14 charges of fraud and one count of breaching bail.

The court was in session for less than 10 minutes.

Crown Prosecutor Sarah Farnden said there were outstanding matters which needed to be finalised before the matter could start. 

She applied to Magistrate Anthony Gett to have the matter adjourned until tomorrow and said discussions with Defence Barrister Peter Callaghan were ongoing.

Mr Callaghan said he was "much more optimistic" about the length of time it would take to finalise the discussions with the prosecutor. 

He suggested the matter be adjourned until this afternoon.

There are about five hours of interview footage, which Mr Callaghan said could be played in open court this afternoon. 

Mr Callaghan said, as a result of statements and admissions, he expected the trial would be shortened by about one day. 

Mr Gett adjourned the matter until this afternoon. 

andrew antoniolli ipswich city council ipswich council ipswich magistrates court mayor
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Councillors under investigation over Jewel saga

    premium_icon Councillors under investigation over Jewel saga

    Council News BUNDABERG Regional Council's elected representatives have become the latest to be investigated by a new body set up to look at councillor complaints.

    Couple rattled as car accelerates and kills little dog

    premium_icon Couple rattled as car accelerates and kills little dog

    News "I could have been a young child on the road."

    Bundy's golden girl praises mum's support

    premium_icon Bundy's golden girl praises mum's support

    Local Faces Gollshewsky: I would not be the athlete I am without her support

    Pre-poll votes up by 40 per cent

    Pre-poll votes up by 40 per cent

    Politics Pre-polls increase for Hinkler