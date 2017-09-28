Antonio to cheer on bro from afar

FEND OFF: Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi is set to play in his first NRL grand final.

OH BROTHER, where art thou?

As Bundaberg product and Melbourne Storm player Felise Kaufusi runs out for his first NRL grand final, all of his family will be with him every step of the way.

Well all except for one - his brother and former NRL star Antonio Kaufusi.

The former Queensland Origin player will instead be in Thailand cheering on his younger brother in the biggest game of his life.

"It's my 10-year anniversary with my wife and this was booked out weeks ago and we couldn't get out of it,” he said.

"Felise understands and I've sent him my full support.

"He was the best man at our wedding.”

Antonio will be the NRL's loudest supporter overseas.

"Bloody oath, when my brothers play and our family watches everyone knows we are watching in our street in Bundy,” he said.

"We'll be as loud as we can over here.

"We've organised with the hotel to watch it - they've really helped us out.”

Felise will play in his first NRL grand final after missing out as the 18th man last year when Melbourne lost to Cronulla.

There were no doubts this year he would make it after starring in the forward pack.

Felise has played every game and played the most minutes out of any forward in the NRL.

He's also leads the club in most tackles and is seventh in tries scored.

"I didn't think he'd be this good this year,” Antonio said.

"He's put in a lot of hard work and had faith in himself.

"All the hard work has almost paid off.”

Antonio hopes Felise can have better luck than him on the first weekend in October.

The Storm lost both grand finals in 2006 and 2008 the former player played in.

He missed the 2007 grand final, when the Storm defeated Manly, through injury.

"You just need a bit of luck and plenty of skill on the day,” he said.

"I just told him to enjoy the week.”

Felise said it would be good to win for Antonio but was disappointed brother Patrick wasn't joining him.

He would have played for North Queensland if he wasn't injured.

"I wish he was playing because it would be good for our family but hopefully they will be purple supporters this weekend,” he told news.com.au.

He also recalled playing backyard football with his brothers in Bundy.

"I was always the fast one,” he said.

"Antonio was the big one and Patty also had a big frame and I used to run straight around the outside of them.”

Sunday's final starts at 6.15pm.