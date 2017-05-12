Antique item stolen from Bundaberg address

An antique bicycle lamp has been stolen.

IT MIGHT be an odd thing to steal but someone has taken an antique item from a Bundaberg North location, and police are on the hunt for the perpetrator.

Senior constable Danielle Loftus said an antique bicycle lamp was stolen from a Mount Perry Rd address on April 16 about 2.35pm.

Vintage bicycle lamps were used from the early 1800s and onwards and generally consisted of a lamp or lantern housing made from brass or nickel plating.

The lamps featured a removable fount and burner, front lens, reflector and bracket to attach to the bicycle.

A quick search of eBay search found some antique lamps were attracting bids of more than $300.

It is unknown how much the stolen lamp is worth.

Bundaberg police are asking for public assistance on the matter

Police wish to speak to this man. Ashley Clark

"Police wish to speak with the man pictured above who may be able to assist with inquiries," snr const Loftus said.

If you have any information which may assist investigators, please contact Policelink and quote QP1700686083.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.