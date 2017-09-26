Anti-vaccine movement to target Bundaberg

THE Australian Vaccination Skeptics Network is planning to target Bundaberg.

"The AVN is planning a VaxXed tour from Mid-October to early November covering many areas of Queensland that have been urgently asking us to come there with the film and to record vaccine injury stories,” the group says on its Facebook page.

"We have a very small window of opportunity to do this and we want to make it the best tour possible.”

The group said they were looking for volunteers to help at the door and people who could share "vaccination injury stories”.

The tour will include a screening of he movie VaxXed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe.

The movie screening will feature a Q and A session with Tasha David and Meryl Dorey.

The group also talks about wanting to bring in US anti-vaxxers to speak.

Queensland Health Minister Cameron Dick has called on the public to boycott the film, as he has with other such screenings in the past.

"Films like these are counter-productive and undermine the many strategies we have in place to promote vaccination to protect children, families, patients, staff and the wider community against vaccine preventable disease,” he told the Gold Coast Bulletin earlier this year.

The group is planning on running the Bundaberg session on November 5, with numerous other sessions across Queensland in October and November.

In July, immunisation rates for the Wide Bay region sat at 90% for all immunisation age groups.

Primary Health Network board chair Peter Dobson said that the release of the annual Healthy Communities: Immunisation rates for children in 2015-16 by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare was great news for children across the country.

"Across our whole region there are 27,422 children who are registered and are fully immunised for their age group and only 2,526 who are not up to date with all the immunisations they need to be fully protected,” Dr Dobson said.

"The overall rate of fully immunised five year olds has gone from 90.8 in 2012-13 to 91.6 in 2015-16.

"Additionally 92.9% of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are fully immunised at age 5 years old.”

Dr Dobson said the Bundaberg community in particular had made great effort to protect everyone by improving immunisation rates over the past year.

"While these rates are short of the national target of 95%, which provides herd immunity to the whole community, it demonstrates the work that is happening to ensure every child is protected,” he said.