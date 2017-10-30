Anti-card group says 'we have never bullied anyone'

DANIEL Stafford from the Bundaberg Awareness Group is hitting back against allegations of bullying.

Contrary to Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt's claims about a very small group of protesters against the Cashless Debit Card are using their cause to bully and harass businesses and individuals, Mr Stafford said their group had never bullied, threatened or harassed the community.

Mr Stafford told the NewsMail that last Thursday a member went into a local business to use their service and was asked about their view on the card and while explaining, another staff member - with an opposing opinion - interjected into the conversation.

"From what I've been told, it was a short debate and when she thought it was getting heated she walked away,” he said.

"We are an awareness group, doing the best we can to make sure people are informed.

"The only time we talk to people is when they come up to us.

"We don't mind if people have different opinions, if we did it would be hypocritical for us to do what we are doing.”