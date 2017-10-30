News

Anti-card group says 'we have never bullied anyone'

PROTEST: Cashless Debit Card protesters in the CBD.
PROTEST: Cashless Debit Card protesters in the CBD. Mikayla Haupt
Mikayla Haupt
by

DANIEL Stafford from the Bundaberg Awareness Group is hitting back against allegations of bullying.

Contrary to Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt's claims about a very small group of protesters against the Cashless Debit Card are using their cause to bully and harass businesses and individuals, Mr Stafford said their group had never bullied, threatened or harassed the community.

Mr Stafford told the NewsMail that last Thursday a member went into a local business to use their service and was asked about their view on the card and while explaining, another staff member - with an opposing opinion - interjected into the conversation.

"From what I've been told, it was a short debate and when she thought it was getting heated she walked away,” he said.

"We are an awareness group, doing the best we can to make sure people are informed.

"The only time we talk to people is when they come up to us.

"We don't mind if people have different opinions, if we did it would be hypocritical for us to do what we are doing.”

Bundaberg News Mail
BREAKING: Search for missing trawler men takes a turn

BREAKING: Search for missing trawler men takes a turn

14 days on... The search for the missing men has been forced to change course.

Miss Personality shines in contest

Miss Supercars contestant Jodie Pozzan in her evening wear gown by Bundaberg designer Lennee Graham.

Miss Supercars beauty pageant

Blood suckers ramping it up in Bundy

Are the mozzies big enough to carry you away?

Flatbacks make their annual comeback

TURTLE SEASON STARTS: The first turtle X23103 has arrived for the 2017-18 turtle season at Mon Repos. Ranger Jess McKenzie and volunteers Nikki Williamson and Lynelle Davidson help out.

First turtle returns to Mon Repos

Local Partners