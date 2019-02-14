Anti-Adani protesters launch new campaign in Mackay

Protesters in Brisbane called for Adani's water licences to be reviewed in their 'Defend Our Water - Not one Drop for Adani ' campaign.

Protesters in Brisbane called for Adani's water licences to be reviewed in their 'Defend Our Water - Not one Drop for Adani ' campaign. CONTRIBUTED

A TIDE of opposition is about to crash as anti-Adani protesters set their targets on the mine's water licences.

A new campaign will be launched in Mackay this weekend to attack the mining giant's agreement with the State Government which grants it unlimited access to groundwater.

Conservationists are fighting to "defend our water", as they claim Adani has been given the green light to extract billions of litres from the region's waterways.

Mackay Conservation Group community organiser Michael Kane said anyone reliant on the reef, rivers and groundwater basins of the region should be invested in the fight against the mine's water licence.

Mr Kane said farmers, graziers, tourism operators, reef workers and residents were all opposed to the mine, saying "they can see what has happened to the Murry Darling and they don't want that to happen here."

Even in the heart of coal country, Mr Kane said there was concern about Adani in Mackay.

While he acknowledge that many people were economically reliant on the continued existence of mining in Mackay, Mr Kane said the region needed to transition away from the industry. He said a coal-free future was coming.

The Sunday protest is expected to draw 70 people from across Central Queensland, with some travelling from as far as Bowen, Rockhampton and Townsville.

The meeting will be held at 11am at 58 MacAlister St.