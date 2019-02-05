Man found guilty over ‘Big Brother’ shooting

Anthony Soong found guilty of attempted murder after shooting Big Brother contestant Samuel Wallace on the Gold Coast. Picture: Supplied.

A GOLD Coast woman's ­"possessive and jealous'' ex-lover has been found guilty of shooting a former Big Brother contestant, mistakenly believing the man was her ex's new boyfriend.

Anthony Yoon Sun Soong was this afternoon found guilty of the attempted murder of Samuel Wallace at the Gold Coast in 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of former Big Brother contestant Sam Wallace and not guilty to a charge of doing him grievous bodily harm with intent at the start of his trial on Monday.

The court was told that earlier on the day that Soong opened fire, he had assaulted Ms Saric, who had recently ended her relationship with him.

Soong pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm to Mr Wallace and to the assault of Jhai Saric and her male neighbour in December four years ago.

Housemate Joshua Milani told the Supreme Court during the trial how Anthony Yoon Sun Soong threatened to kill him, but it was his best mate, Mr Wallace, who drove him to meet Soong, who was shot.

One of four shots Soong fired into the jeep driven by Mr Wallace went through his door, hitting him in both thighs, with the bullet lodging in one.

Prosecutor Phil McCarthy told the court texts between Soong and Ms Saric revealed him to be a possessive and jealous man, who wanted to cause her "new beau'' harm.

Soong will be sentenced later this month.