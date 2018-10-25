Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold shows off the Dally M Coach of the Year award in Sydney. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP
South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold shows off the Dally M Coach of the Year award in Sydney. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP
Rugby League

Broncos bombshell: Seibold set for top job

by TRAVIS MEYN and PETER BADEL
25th Oct 2018 10:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RABBITOHS coach Anthony Seibold is on the cusp of being appointed as Wayne Bennett's successor at the Broncos.

Seibold has emerged as the leading contender to replace Bennett after Brisbane's interviewing process for the job.

The club has opted to not extend Bennett's career at the Broncos beyond 2019 and have made Seibold their No.1 target.

Seibold and the Broncos are in deep in negotiations for the impressive young coach to take over the reins at Red Hill in 2020.

Seibold has baulked at signing an extension to remain at South Sydney beyond 2019 and there has been speculation the Rabbitohs could pull the offer, given they believe he is headed to Brisbane.

The Broncos also assessed the credentials of Maroons coach Kevin Walters, former Rabbitohs premiership winner Michael Maguire and Bennett's current assistant, Jason Demetriou.

However, Seibold was always Brisbane's prime target and the club is close to getting its man.

Seibold, 44, is a former Broncos reserve-grade player who guided the Rabbitohs to a preliminary finals appearance in his first season as an NRL head coach this year.

He cut his teeth as an assistant to Craig Bellamy at the Melbourne Storm and also served stints at Manly and as an assistant to Walters in the Queensland Origin set-up.

Related Items

Show More
anthony seibold brisbane broncos craig bellamy editors picks jason demetriou kevin walters maroons melbourne storm michael maguire nrl rugby league south sydney rabbitohs wayne bennett

Top Stories

    Killer denies Bundy murder, admits he'd lie even if he did it

    premium_icon Killer denies Bundy murder, admits he'd lie even if he did it...

    Crime "WE JUST want the words 'I'm sorry' to our family."; That was the plea murdered Bryan Hodgkinson's sister made at the conclusion of today's coronial inquest.

    PARVOVIRUS: Pound dogs sent home after another outbreak

    premium_icon PARVOVIRUS: Pound dogs sent home after another outbreak

    News A new case of parvovirus has seen impounded dogs returned to owners

    Bundy forecast 50mm rain brings relief from big temperatures

    Bundy forecast 50mm rain brings relief from big temperatures

    Weather Bundy is set to get some rain early next week

    • 25th Oct 2018 9:51 AM
    HEALTH: Eating organic 'reduces risk of cancer'

    premium_icon HEALTH: Eating organic 'reduces risk of cancer'

    Health A recent study found eating organic food reduced the risk of cancer

    Local Partners