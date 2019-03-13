Seibold stands by controversial Gillett switch

Matt Gillett is stuck in the middle for the Broncos. Pic Peter Wallis

Matt Gillett is stuck in the middle for the Broncos. Pic Peter Wallis

BRONCOS coach Anthony Seibold has defended his controversial decision to move star Origin and Test back-rower Matt Gillett to lock for Thursday's season-opening NRL blockbuster against Melbourne.

Widely regarded as the code's best right-edge defender, Gillett will be deployed in a new role at AAMI Park, handed the No.13 jumper formerly worn by Josh McGuire in his official return from a fractured neck.

It has been almost five years since Gillett last operated as a 'middle' in an NRL clash against Canberra in June 2014.

After sitting out most of last season with injury, Gillett was expected to reclaim his No.12 jersey but Seibold had other ideas, naming him at lock a fortnight ago in Brisbane's final trial hit-out against the Titans.

There is a sentiment that, after 183 games of outstanding service for the Broncos, Gillett has earnt the right to choose where he plays, but Seibold is adamant his tactical move will not be a drastic change for the 30-year-old.

"I don't think you will see too much difference," Seibold said.

"If I had have kept 'Gillo' in the No.12 jersey, I don't think many people would have picked the change.

"He will have a very similar role to what he did as an edge back-rower.

"If you watch us train and you pick what we do, he is running lead lines and running into spaces.

Gillett last played lock in 2014. Picture by Peter Wallis.

"He is an ideal 13 for us at the moment, he adds a great deal of experience to our middle forwards.

"We have a young group still developing and learning and taking baby steps in that area, so 'Gillo' is a bit of a rock for that group."

Gillett made a tentative return from injury in Brisbane's trial defeat of the Titans, but Seibold believes he can play a key midfield role in shutting down the Storm.

"Matt is a really good defender individually," he said.

"He adds a whole heap of workrate to our group.

"What people didn't see in the trial against the Titans was the effort areas of his game, things like kick pressure and getting to the kick-chase line.

"He is very good with his effort areas and they are the non-talent requirements of our game. He is outstanding in those little areas."

Anthony Seibold is sticking firm with his decision. Images: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

Melbourne are Brisbane's bogey side. The Broncos have won just four of their past 26 games against Melbourne since their 2006 premiership victory, but former Storm assistant coach Seibold is confident of a boilover.

"There's no doubt Melbourne will be meticulously well prepared," Seibold said.

"Since Craig Bellamy's time in Melbourne as coach from 2003 until now, they haven't lost a round-one game, so that tells you they always prepare well for the start of the season.

"But we can take confidence in what we have done on the training paddock. I'm a big believer that what you do at training transfers to game day. There's no excuses from our end."