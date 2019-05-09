Seibold weighs in on Roberts’ Broncos future

Anthony Seibold insists he is not trying to force James Roberts out of the Broncos. Picture: AAP

Anthony Seibold insists he is not trying to force James Roberts out of the Broncos. Picture: AAP

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold insists he is not trying to force James Roberts out of Red Hill and has challenged the out-of-favour NSW Origin star to fight for his position at the Broncos.

While Roberts is in limbo at Red Hill, teammate Andrew McCullough received some positive news today, with the Queensland Origin hooker avoiding surgery on a knee injury that will sideline him for six weeks instead of three months.

But Roberts' future at the Broncos appears more grim after the Blues speed machine was dumped for Friday night's Magic Round clash against Manly at Suncorp Stadium.

Roberts is said to be "ropeable" at his demotion, fuelling fresh speculation Brisbane's No.1 centre for the past three years will seek a lifeline from his former coach Wayne Bennett, who is now at South Sydney.

Seibold is adamant the door is not closed on Roberts at the Broncos and hopes the strike centre is prepared to show some character in forcing his way back into the top 17.

Asked if Roberts wanted to be at the Broncos, Seibold said: "That's a question you need to ask James.

"He has another year-and-a-half on his contract here, he hasn't spoken to me about wanting to move, but we are an organisation that has to choose its team on merit each week.

"This week, James isn't in it, next week he might be. We'll see how this group of 17 players goes.

"At some stage I have to give these young guys an opportunity, Kotoni Staggs and Gehamat Shibasaki have a ton of potential and talent.

"Jimmy hasn't spoken to me about his future. It's not something we need to visit every single week just because he has been dropped."

Seibold said he had spoken privately with Roberts, who has nowhere to play this week due to a bye weekend in the Intrust Super Cup.

"It's pretty simple, Jimmy hasn't been at his best and Kotoni has been banging down the door," Seibold said of 'The Jet's' demotion.

"It's not an easy decision because he's an Origin player, but I won't get bogged down talking about Jimmy. He has taken on the feedback I have given him, I've asked him to work hard at training and that's what he is doing.

"Any player who is contracted here who does their job and shows some effort in doing their job, of course you want them here.

"Any conversations with Jimmy I will keep private. But at his best, Jimmy is a State of Origin quality player and it's my job to help him be at his best.

"This happens in every single team in every single sport about giving guys opportunities and taking someone out of the team."

Anthony Seibold says James Roberts hasn’t been at his best for the Broncos. Picture: Adam Head

Seibold is relieved McCullough will return sooner rather than later. The Broncos veteran will miss Origin I on June 5 but his hopes of a return to the Maroons line-up for Game Two are alive.

"We had some good news on Andrew McCullough, he doesn't need an operation," he said.

"He saw the specialist last night and he will be out for around six weeks.

"We thought it would be 10 to 12 so that is a positive thing."

Seibold backed his replacement Jake Turpin to fill the void as the Broncos desperately fight to improve a dismal 2-6 record against the underrated Sea Eagles.

"Jake played two NRL games last year and played well in those games," he said. "I had a fair bit to do with Jake at the Melbourne Storm when I was an assistant down there and we know he can do the job. It's a well deserved opportunity.

"Every game is important for us at the moment, it is a battle each week in the NRL. We have had a long preparation this week and we expect to improve."