Trash talk: Mundine does interview in a bin

WE know he's the king of trash talking, but Anthony Mundine has taken things to a new level by doing an interview from a bin.

Speaking to reporters during an open session at his Logan training base, Mundine taunted Horn by saying the former Brisbane school teacher was the slower fighter while assuring journalists he would "shock you all again".

And he did it all from a wheelie bin.

Mundine also slammed Jeff Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton for insinuating that he might resort to diuretics or banned substances to make weight for the November 30 fight at Suncorp Stadium.

"That's some other bullshit ... that really pissed me off," Mundine said from his Logan training base in an open training session.

"You all know that I'm the most perfect cat out there.

"I never take any type of drugs.

"I'm not going to try to take drugs to help cut weight. If I can't make the weight, I can't make the weight."

Mundine must make the 71kg limit the day before the fight.

He said that yesterday he was under 75kg.

Rushton this week said: "I want to make sure he's not taking any diuretics or prohibited substances to try to make weight."

Horn's camp will demand Mundine is drug tested up to five times.

Mundine admitted it would be tough to get down to the 71kg required the day before the fight.

Jeff Horn sparring ahead of the Anthony Mundine fight. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Both boxers will again be weighed two hours before the bout and they must not exceed 75kg.

"Obviously it's going to be hard. They want to try to limit me the best they possibly can to get me as vulnerable as I can be, but I'm going to make sure I do everything in my power to be as physically strong as a I can be and get my body in the right shape for that weight," Mundine said.

"If I come in fresh, the kid's got no chance."

● STUNNING CONFESSION: Horn can't match Mundine

● SCIENTIFIC APPROACH: Mundine gets meticulous