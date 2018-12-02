Mundine: ‘I’ve got nothing else to prove or give’

Anthony Mundine hopped in his car on Saturday for the long drive home to Sydney relieved that his career was all over.

Despite lasting just 96 seconds against Jeff Horn in their fight at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night, Mundine is at peace knowing he has finished with an incredible legacy as one of Australia's greatest cross-code sporting stars.

Mundine is ready to walk away. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)

"I feel like there's an enormous weight been lifted from my shoulders,'' Mundine told me. "I've got nothing else to prove. No one wanted the fight to finish the way it did but he got a good shot on me.

"It was destiny to go out like that. There's nothing more I can give, my life now is all about my children and their sporting dreams. I'm hoping they can get as much enjoyment out of it as I have.

"I've had a rocky relationship with the Australian sporting public but I'd like to thank everyone who got behind my career, watched all my fights and watched all my footy.

Anthony Mundine is ready to embrace retirement.

"It's going to be a big change in my life but I won't miss anything. No more starving myself, no more training, no more pressure, I'm a relieved man."

Friday night's fight was the second highest pay per view bout in Main Event history.

It drew the biggest audience for an Australian fight ever, beaten only by the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor bout in 2017.

