Answering the question of the G in Bourbong

BOURBONG or Bourbon?
It's one of the mysteries that seems buried in the city's past - should the name of our main street spelled with a G, or not?
Local history researcher Merv Hopton believes he's found the answer.
"It had the G, it has to have,” he said.
"I know it was always the G.
"Thank goodness the G remained, I don't think the drink bourbon was a big thing, I think it was more rum.”
Mr Hopton has copies of numerous title deeds from the city's earliest days.
A copy of a title deed from 1870, describes a parcel of land in Bundaberg as "commencing on the north west side of Bourbong St”.
In an1882 gazette, Mr Hopton says the street name appears without a G.
However, Mr Hopton said while the use of "Bourbon” had popped up from time-to-time, Bourbong was never totally off the map.
"It was always there in some form, it was never totally eliminated,” he said, adding that there are several historical mentions with the G in relation to former mayor John Lamb.
Mr Hopton urged caution when gathering information on history from the internet or Wikipedia, saying a lot of supposed facts were not properly researched or checked.
A write-up on the Wikipedia page for Bundaberg talks about the Bourbong v Bourbon debate.
Wikipedia claims that there is no mention of Bourbon St by 1941, however, a copy of the Bundaberg Daily News-Mail from March 25, 1941, features numerous advertisements all using the spelling without the G.