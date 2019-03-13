Another severe storm warning issued for region

A weather warning has been released.

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

Gusty thunderstorms developing between Biggenden and Biloela.

Locations which may be affected include Biloela, Monto, Gayndah, Biggenden, Eidsvold and Gin Gin.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6.05pm.

For more information, check out www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219.