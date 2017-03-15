Another pantry to help those in need

Grab a few extra bits while shopping and give to the community food pantry.

HINKLER Central says it's aiming to reduce hunger in the Bundaberg region by launching its community food pantry initiative for distribution to those in need.

Delivered in partnership with the Anglican Parish of Bundaberg's Dorcas Society, Hinkler will be asking customers to collect extra items during their shop, or donate surplus non-perishable foods from home to the pop up pantry outside CUA.

The variety of food items wanted includes canned vegetables or fruit, long-life products, canned protein foods and tea and coffee.

Centre manager Elizabeth Fulloon said it would be a good initiative for the community.

"The centre is proud to be able to help support the hundreds of locals who can't afford the essential items,” she said.

Dorcas Emergency Relief provides food and basic grocery items for about 40 people in need of support each week.

The food pantry is the second of its kind to be set up in as many months after Bundaberg's Angels Community Group set up one outside the Second 2 None store on Walla St.