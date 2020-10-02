Another Palmer in bid to enter politics

Anna Palmer has launched a surprise bid to follow her mining magnate husband into politics, preparing to stand for a hotly contested seat.

Anna Palmer has been endorsed by her husband's United Australia Party to contest the southern Gold Coast seat of Currumbin at the October 31 state election.

She will take on sitting LNP MP Laura Gerber and Labor's Kaylee Campradt in the marginal seat.

Ms Gerber narrowly won the seat in a by-election in March after the sudden retirement of long-serving former Newman Government Tourism Minister Jann Stuckey.

Mrs Palmer will try to follow her husband, a former federal MP, into politics.

She said she was standing to 'fight for a better deal for families'.

"As a mother, I am appalled with how the current Queensland Labor government is treating families,'' Mrs Palmer said.

"The Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young have shown no compassion or common sense during this pandemic.

"We have seen their true colours in the heartless treatment of Queenslanders, barring family members from hospital visits and attending funerals when there has been no sound medical grounds to do so.

"Meanwhile movie stars and celebrities appear free to move as they please. The double standards being shown by the Queensland Labor government are a disgrace.

