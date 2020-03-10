Another MAFS star drops major spoiler

Married At First Sight’s Josh Pihlak has made it clear his relationship with Cathy Evans is over.

Another Married At First Sight contestant has dropped a major spoiler about how this season ends.

Josh Pihlak, who was matched with Cathy Evans on the show, all but confirmed the two had already parted ways in an expletive-filled Facebook post on Monday night.

The truck driver, 28, also slammed producers, claiming he had been "f***ed in the backside" in the way he had been portrayed, while his mother weighed in with a claim that Cathy was a "paid actress".

"What a terrible edit, f**k it I'm calling (my) mum," Josh joked.

"F**k me dead on a Devon sandwich. (Producers) left out the (entire) lunch and I had the old hugs and kisses back (from Cathy afterwards). MAFS (has) f***ed me in the backside. "Should've went on Survivor... I'll never do a TV show again."

Josh and Cathy’s Newcastle visit was extremely awkward.

His mother, Mandy Manning, commented on the post that Cathy was the "actress from hell". In response to another user, she later added: "She was a paid actress hunny (sic) employed by producers."

Josh’s mum, Mandy Manning, wasn’t a fan of his ‘wife’.

In another obvious sign the couple don't last the distance, Josh changed his relationship status on Facebook to "single" earlier this week.

News.com.au has contacted Nine for comment.

In an interview with Talking Married's Shelly Horton on Monday night, Josh was similarly loose-lipped about the state of his relationship after an episode aired showing their awkward visit to his hometown of Newcastle, where he listed his problems with Cathy in front of both her and his family, leaving her wildly uncomfortable.

The couple made a strong start on the show – but it’s all fallen apart.

"I kept saying I'm gonna stay positive, tomorrow we're riding bikes, we're going to the beach I'll crack a few funnies hopefully she'll smile and this will turn around," he said.

"We went to homestays on kind of like a bad foot because she felt that I'd already made up my mind. She was off me, as soon as we got to homestays she wasn't there, she didn't want to be there - I could tell.

"You can only try so much when someone doesn't want to be there and she didn't."

Married At First Sight continues 7.30pm tonight on Nine.

