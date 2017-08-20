23°
News

Another local cafe looks to sell

Mikayla Haupt
| 19th Aug 2017 3:18 PM Updated: 3:18 PM
TASTY CLUB: Viola Rezk is putting her cafe business on the market in Bundaberg.
TASTY CLUB: Viola Rezk is putting her cafe business on the market in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN180817TAST1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NOT even a Krispy Kreme could salvage the taste of this local business.

Despite selling Krispy Kremes on several occasions, the lack of a consistent customer base has caused this family cafe to look at selling.

The Tasty Club opened on Lester St earlier this year with manager Viola Rezk holding high hopes for the take-away shop.

Cooking up everything from the classic take-away dim sims to Egyptian-inspired cuisine Ms Rezk said while people loved the food, "they don't like to pay, even though we have low prices".

"We tried, but Bundaberg is a very tricky place to do business," she said.

"We held a playgroup but nothing happened, people asked us to open for dinner so we did that and then no one came."

Ms Rezk they offered Krispy Kremes as a means to boost business but they only bought the doughnuts, "a lot of them didn't even get a coffee".

While looking at selling, the café is still open and Ms Rezk said she welcomes everyone to come and try the food before it is sold.

She said the business is on the market for $30,000 with Four Walls Realty.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg business cafe local business real estate

Just In

Why I ended up paying big time for $7 Kmart toaster

Why I ended up paying big time for $7 Kmart toaster

I SAW a toaster advertised for just under $100 this week - and I'm seriously considering buying it.

Car rolls over at Alloway

ROLL-OVER: A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said Bundaberg paramedics attended the crash about 7.30am.

Paramedics called to crash scene

55kmh winds buffet Bundy

BIG BLOW: Strong winds hit Bundy yesterday.

Wild weather across the region

Redefining marriage 'an attack on freedom': Shelton

Lyle Shelton from the Australian Christian Lobby. Photo Contributed

'I will always believe the truth about marriage'

Local Partners

Blake's chance to shine

EVERY Saturday you will see young Blake Sindel at Martens Oval cheering on his three brothers as they play the world game.

Bundy lifesavers in running for top awards

NEW SEASON: Lifesaver Gemma Henricksen and lifeguard Ben Davis at Nielson Park Beach.

Duo will now contest Surf Life Saving Queensland's top honours

Come fly away with kite club at local festival

FLYING HIGH: Keep an eye out for the giant flying octopus at the Moore Park Beach Festival. The 10m x 30m kite is from the Redcliffe Kite Club.

Queensland kite club part of Moore Park Beach Arts Festival

200 exhibitors at massive expo

GREAT OUTDOORS: The Wide Bay and Fraser Coast Home Show and Caravan, Camping, 4x4 and Fishing Expo is on this weekend.

Get excited over upcoming event

Fishing sale to be held

BIG RED: Scott Svensson with his nephew Andon who caught his first red emperor while fishing off Bundaberg last weekend.

Chance to spot whales while out fishing

What's on the small screen this week

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl and The Block's kids bedrooms are sure to inspire.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

Taylor Swift wipes presence off social media

Singer Taylor Swift has deleted her social media accounts

Social media wipeout prompts rumours of a new album

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Louise Nyvall stars in the Swedish TV series Farang.

Scandinavian crime thriller goes troppo

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

LIFESTYLE ON THE RIVER

123 Jarretts Road, Woodgate 4660

Rural 6 2 4 $550,000

If your dream life consists of fishing, crabbing and prawning at the doorstep of your own beautiful acreage retreat this home is for you. Set on a 20 Acre...

BEAUTIFUL OUTLOOK ON TOP OF THE RIVER

181 Jarretts Road, Woodgate 4660

House 3 2 6 $535,000

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to own your own acreage and be far enough away from other neighbours to completely relax and enjoy the serenity of...

EX JUBILEE DISPLAY HOME

24 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 2 $519,000

Located in the popular Coral Gardens Estate of Kalkie sits this stunning home with so much to offer. This family friendly estate is near primary and secondary...

BEAUTIFUL OUTLOOK ON TOP OF 30 ACRES

213 Gorries Road, North Isis 4660

House 4 2 4 $530,000

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to own your own acreage, to be self-sufficient in growing all your own produce. Run a head of cattle, horses or...

AS NEW VILLA WITH EXTRA ROOM TO PARK THE CARAVAN

8/46 Jealous Road, Kalkie 4670

Unit 3 1 2 $285,000

An immaculate low- maintenance spacious villa offering additional room for the caravan or motor home. The Villa offers a double gate beside the home with room to...

NEW PRICE- COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $319,000

NEW PRICE-AMAZING VALUE- A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All...

GOOD LOCATION, SHED, KITCHEN, BATHROOM, STUMPS, ROOF- BUY

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $169,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this fantastic buy. The home offers a neat powered shed plus a drive through...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

TRANQUIL TREED OUTLOOK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 Macpherson Court, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Enjoy the lovely tranquil treed outlook in your huge under roof outdoor entertaining area along with Bundaberg's beautiful climate. Centrally located in the...

RAKED CEILINGS, 2 TOILETS IN IMMACULATE GATED COMPLEX

9 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

This immaculate and well maintained property is located in a security gated boutique complex consisting of only 11 residences. With 2 great sized built in...

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry