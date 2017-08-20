Another local cafe looks to sell

TASTY CLUB: Viola Rezk is putting her cafe business on the market in Bundaberg.

NOT even a Krispy Kreme could salvage the taste of this local business.

Despite selling Krispy Kremes on several occasions, the lack of a consistent customer base has caused this family cafe to look at selling.

The Tasty Club opened on Lester St earlier this year with manager Viola Rezk holding high hopes for the take-away shop.

Cooking up everything from the classic take-away dim sims to Egyptian-inspired cuisine Ms Rezk said while people loved the food, "they don't like to pay, even though we have low prices".

"We tried, but Bundaberg is a very tricky place to do business," she said.

"We held a playgroup but nothing happened, people asked us to open for dinner so we did that and then no one came."

Ms Rezk they offered Krispy Kremes as a means to boost business but they only bought the doughnuts, "a lot of them didn't even get a coffee".

While looking at selling, the café is still open and Ms Rezk said she welcomes everyone to come and try the food before it is sold.

She said the business is on the market for $30,000 with Four Walls Realty.